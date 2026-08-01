First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 320,771 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,453 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 320,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CCC alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 2,170.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $285.93 million for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here