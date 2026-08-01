First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 50,969 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,737 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy (b-)" rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.3%

AUB stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

See Also

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