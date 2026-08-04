First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 89.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $673,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $996,354.48. This represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,399 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $226,297.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,402,335.08. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,331. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Key Stories Impacting Twist Bioscience

Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised fiscal 2026 outlook: Twist increased its full-year revenue forecast to $456 million–$457 million , above its previous $442 million–$447 million range and the $446.5 million analyst consensus. Twist Bioscience Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Twist increased its full-year revenue forecast to , above its previous $442 million–$447 million range and the $446.5 million analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus fourth-quarter revenue guidance: The company forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $123 million–$124 million , ahead of the $117.5 million consensus estimate. Management also continues to target adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter, supporting the view that operating performance is improving.

The company forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of , ahead of the $117.5 million consensus estimate. Management also continues to target adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter, supporting the view that operating performance is improving. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth exceeded expectations: Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $118.38 million , beating the $114.55 million consensus estimate. The results suggest continued demand across Twist’s synthetic biology and sequencing-related businesses. Twist Bioscience Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to , beating the $114.55 million consensus estimate. The results suggest continued demand across Twist’s synthetic biology and sequencing-related businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed: Recent filings showed sizable purchases by FMR, Farallon Capital, Citadel and other funds, but some institutions, including Millennium Management and American Century, reduced their holdings.

Recent filings showed sizable purchases by FMR, Farallon Capital, Citadel and other funds, but some institutions, including Millennium Management and American Century, reduced their holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets have risen but imply limited upside at the latest levels: Recent targets include $102 from Evercore ISI and $107 from Guggenheim, while the six-month median target is $89.50.

Recent targets include $102 from Evercore ISI and $107 from Guggenheim, while the six-month median target is $89.50. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly loss exceeded expectations: Twist reported an adjusted loss of $0.56 per share , wider than the $0.49 consensus loss and the $0.47 loss a year earlier. The company remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity. Twist Bioscience Earnings Report

Twist reported an adjusted loss of , wider than the $0.49 consensus loss and the $0.47 loss a year earlier. The company remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper enthusiasm: Company insiders reported 76 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by the CEO, COO and CFO.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

See Also

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