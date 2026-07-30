First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 426,178 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.00.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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