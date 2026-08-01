First Trust Advisors LP Buys 102,432 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,416 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4%

GXO stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $66.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GXO Logistics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

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About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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