First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,855 Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,170 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Acadian Asset Management worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $15,325,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 737,367 shares of the company's stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 280,239 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,608,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAMI. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadian Asset Management

In related news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,605.11. This trade represents a 57.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Acadian Asset Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadian Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings significantly beat expectations. Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Acadian Asset Management Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AAMI from “hold” to “strong-buy.” The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Zacks

The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Acadian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Acadian Asset Management dividend announcement

Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Neutral Sentiment: Management held its second-quarter earnings call to discuss results for the period ended June 30, 2026. The transcript and presentation provide additional details, but the reported information does not identify a specific new catalyst beyond the earnings beat. Acadian Asset Management Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of AAMI stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 189.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Acadian Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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