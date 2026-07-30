First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,368 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Qnity Electronics worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Q. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,226,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,057,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics by 741.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,375,735 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $518,787,000 after buying an additional 3,855,617 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Q shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion and a PE ratio of 42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics, Inc NYSE: Q develops and supplies specialty materials, components and process solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced electronics production. Its offerings support the fabrication, interconnection, packaging and protection of increasingly complex electronic devices.

The company's portfolio includes materials and technologies used in wafer processing, chemical mechanical planarization, lithography, dielectric and metallization applications, semiconductor packaging, and other advanced interconnect processes.

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