First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,202 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 95,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,819,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $53.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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