First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.30 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in TKO Group were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 51,775 shares worth $9,716,321. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.85. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKO. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $228.00 price objective on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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