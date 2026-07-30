First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.95 Million Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,147 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Centuri worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Centuri by 13,385.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Centuri during the first quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centuri by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Centuri by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

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Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $688.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.87 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.Centuri's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centuri from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centuri from $37.40 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centuri from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Centuri in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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