First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.61 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,035 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Argus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here