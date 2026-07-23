First Trust Advisors LP Has $200.65 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,369 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 419,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of nVent Electric worth $200,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE NVT opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $190.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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