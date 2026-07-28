First Trust Advisors LP Has $38.16 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,483 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $38,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 758,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock worth $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after acquiring an additional 475,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 522.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,383,000 after acquiring an additional 445,414 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $334.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $365.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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