First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Cognex worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognex alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cognex from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $264,696.60. This trade represents a 83.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognex wasn't on the list.

While Cognex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here