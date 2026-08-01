First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 410.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of FormFactor worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Key FormFactor News

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Positive Sentiment: FormFactor reported second-quarter EPS of $0.82 , well above the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.9% year over year to $258.24 million, exceeding expectations of $240 million. FormFactor's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FormFactor reported second-quarter EPS of , well above the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.9% year over year to $258.24 million, exceeding expectations of $240 million. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter EPS of $0.77–$0.95 and revenue of $260 million–$280 million, both above analyst consensus. The outlook reflects continued strength in high-bandwidth memory and AI-related demand, plus a systems recovery. FormFactor Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Management projected third-quarter EPS of $0.77–$0.95 and revenue of $260 million–$280 million, both above analyst consensus. The outlook reflects continued strength in high-bandwidth memory and AI-related demand, plus a systems recovery. Positive Sentiment: The company cited record profitability, accelerating AI and high-performance-computing demand, capacity expansion, and a planned Farmers Branch facility ramp beginning in the fourth quarter. These developments could support longer-term growth if demand persists. FormFactor Q3 Forecast and Farmers Branch Ramp

The company cited record profitability, accelerating AI and high-performance-computing demand, capacity expansion, and a planned Farmers Branch facility ramp beginning in the fourth quarter. These developments could support longer-term growth if demand persists. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary views the earnings improvement as encouraging but suggests future upside depends on execution, continued semiconductor investment, and the timing of longer-term opportunities such as co-packaged optics. FormFactor Q2 Review

Recent commentary views the earnings improvement as encouraging but suggests future upside depends on execution, continued semiconductor investment, and the timing of longer-term opportunities such as co-packaged optics. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $150 to $100 and maintained a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside at the current valuation. Needham also maintained a Hold rating, citing strong near-term performance but a back-end-loaded growth outlook. FormFactor Rated Hold

TD Cowen lowered its price target from $150 to $100 and maintained a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside at the current valuation. Needham also maintained a Hold rating, citing strong near-term performance but a back-end-loaded growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: A comparative Zacks analysis favored Aehr Test Systems over FormFactor for long-term growth, citing Aehr’s record bookings, AI-related backlog, and expanding burn-in portfolio. FORM vs. AEHR

FormFactor Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $106.20 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $258.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.80%.FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,442,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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