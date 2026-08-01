First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,915 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,239 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Korn/Ferry International worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,860 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,555 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,013 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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