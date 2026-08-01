First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,301 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,962 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 165,324 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $5,334,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,406.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,304,856.92. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers bought 1,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. The trade was a 3.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $299,741 and sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.12. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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