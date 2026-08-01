First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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