First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 584,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,207,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Venture Global by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $13.37 on Friday. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price target on Venture Global in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Venture Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Venture Global from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In related news, VP Fory Musser sold 233,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,947,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,578,887.31. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,459,399 shares of company stock worth $58,670,384 over the last three months. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Venture Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for Venture Global’s third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.57 from $0.51, fourth-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.43 from $0.38, and full-year 2026 EPS to $1.74 from $1.72. These upgrades suggest stronger anticipated profitability in the company’s nearer-term outlook. Venture Global analyst estimates

US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for Venture Global’s third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.57 from $0.51, fourth-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.43 from $0.38, and full-year 2026 EPS to $1.74 from $1.72. These upgrades suggest stronger anticipated profitability in the company’s nearer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The firm sharply reduced its longer-term projections, cutting full-year 2027 EPS to $1.14 from $1.40 and 2028 EPS to $0.82 from $0.88. It also lowered estimates for second-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.52 from $0.62 and reduced each quarter of 2027, including Q1 to $0.29 from $0.35, Q2 to $0.24 from $0.30, and Q3 to $0.31 from $0.38. The broad downward revisions indicate concerns about earnings growth beyond 2026.

The firm sharply reduced its longer-term projections, cutting full-year 2027 EPS to $1.14 from $1.40 and 2028 EPS to $0.82 from $0.88. It also lowered estimates for second-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.52 from $0.62 and reduced each quarter of 2027, including Q1 to $0.29 from $0.35, Q2 to $0.24 from $0.30, and Q3 to $0.31 from $0.38. The broad downward revisions indicate concerns about earnings growth beyond 2026. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors maintained a “Hold” rating on VG. Its estimates are below the broader current-year consensus of $1.51 EPS for the cited forecast period, although the higher $1.74 2026 forecast provides a near-term positive offset.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Further Reading

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