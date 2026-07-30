First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,906 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 8,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 468.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $231,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $296.83 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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