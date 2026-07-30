First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 22,854 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,839 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.48. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here