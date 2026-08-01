First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 32,795 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $193,824,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.79.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE OHI opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 66.96%.The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 95.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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