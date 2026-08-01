First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 54,571 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 54,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Cabot worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $131,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 3,061.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.80.

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Cabot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.30 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm's revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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