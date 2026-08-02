First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,411 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Pathward Financial worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth about $481,003,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,999 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 233,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 1,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 131,608 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.58). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's payout ratio is currently 2.51%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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