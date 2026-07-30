First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,415 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Amrize worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Amrize by 11.5% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amrize by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRZ. Vertical Research upgraded Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario Gross bought 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $58,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,689,746.61. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.84 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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