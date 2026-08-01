First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,061 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Loar worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,592 shares of the company's stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth $945,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Insider Transactions at Loar

In other news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $2,120,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,289,188.74. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Loar Trading Up 0.4%

LOAR stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.40.

View Our Latest Report on LOAR

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Further Reading

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