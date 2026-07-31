First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,586 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 404,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $185,507,000 after buying an additional 397,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,368,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $111,873,000 after buying an additional 154,767 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $142,555,000 after buying an additional 142,653 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $139,762,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $542.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $688.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,347,411.60. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total value of $516,561.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,759.42. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and EPS beat expectations. Madrigal reported second-quarter revenue of $364.25 million, up 71.2% year over year and above the $352.13 million consensus estimate. Its loss of $1.99 per share was also narrower than analysts’ expected $2.68 loss. Madrigal Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Madrigal reported second-quarter revenue of $364.25 million, up 71.2% year over year and above the $352.13 million consensus estimate. Its loss of $1.99 per share was also narrower than analysts’ expected $2.68 loss. Positive Sentiment: Commercial performance remains a key strength. The substantial year-over-year revenue increase supports the continued launch and adoption of Madrigal’s MASH therapy, Rezdiffra, and provides evidence of growing demand for the company’s lead product. Madrigal Second-Quarter 2026 Results

The substantial year-over-year revenue increase supports the continued launch and adoption of Madrigal’s MASH therapy, Rezdiffra, and provides evidence of growing demand for the company’s lead product. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained a constructive view. Analysts at Wells Fargo assigned MDGL an Overweight rating, indicating expectations for further upside despite near-term volatility. Wells Fargo Overweight Rating

Analysts at Wells Fargo assigned MDGL an Overweight rating, indicating expectations for further upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and presentation provided additional corporate updates. Investors are focused on product execution, commercial expansion and the company’s progress toward improving operating results. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are focused on product execution, commercial expansion and the company’s progress toward improving operating results. Negative Sentiment: Madrigal remains unprofitable. Although the quarterly loss beat estimates, the company continues to report negative net margin and return on equity, while analysts expect a full-year loss. That ongoing cash-burn and execution risk may be weighing on the shares, particularly after their strong prior performance. Madrigal Q2 2026 Earnings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $493.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.27. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of -1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $364.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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