First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,753 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,666 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 31,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Century Aluminum worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,604 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENX. Wall Street Zen cut Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

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Century Aluminum Trading Down 0.5%

CENX opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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