First Trust Advisors LP Sells 42,355 Shares of Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Dillard's worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 322.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Dillard's by 110.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dillard's by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company's stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dillard's by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company's stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dillard's in the 1st quarter valued at $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard's currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $521.33.

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Dillard's Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE DDS opened at $589.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $567.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dillard's, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $449.64 and a fifty-two week high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.13 by $5.91. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Dillard's's payout ratio is currently 2.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard's news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total transaction of $243,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,183,177. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company's stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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