First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,998 shares of the bank's stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,397,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 49,597,003 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,732,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,731.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969,257 shares of the bank's stock worth $309,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,841 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $237,336,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $214,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9%

DB stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DB

Trending Headlines about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a Buy rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Deutsche Bank AG Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting record profits and share buybacks . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Deutsche Bank earnings call shows record profits and buybacks

Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Neutral Sentiment: The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Deutsche Bank 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded DB from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded from “Hold” to , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.74 from $3.79 and its FY2027 forecast to $4.27 from $4.29. The modest reductions suggest some caution about Deutsche Bank’s future earnings trajectory. Deutsche Bank analyst earnings estimates

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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