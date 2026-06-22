FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,977 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.08% of FirstCash worth $89,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company's stock worth $46,866,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FirstCash by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,013.60. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,594,692. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $227.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $235.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Further Reading

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