Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,916 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 173,715 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.9% of Summitry LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fiserv worth $53,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.57.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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