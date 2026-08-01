Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,689 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 80,362 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FISV opened at $53.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $141.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.57.

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Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

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