Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires Shares of 25,311 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

TSM opened at $462.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $465.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,040. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $248,737 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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