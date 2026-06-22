Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $16.76 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fisher Funds Management LTD decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,135 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $249.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.51. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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