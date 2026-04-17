Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $34.95 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,474 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in NIKE were worth $34,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,039,255,000 after buying an additional 1,467,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $2,945,326,000 after buying an additional 286,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,561,334 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $875,902,000 after buying an additional 404,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $825,501,000 after buying an additional 3,518,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,996,579 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $627,331,000 after buying an additional 2,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Top executives and directors bought shares near multi-year lows, a strong confidence signal that likely helped lift the stock; filings show CEO Elliott Hill and board members added substantial positions. Insider Buying Cluster

Top executives and directors bought shares near multi-year lows, a strong confidence signal that likely helped lift the stock; filings show CEO Elliott Hill and board members added substantial positions. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option and retail attention accompanied the insider buys, amplifying short‑term upside as traders speculated on a rebound. Options Flow & Short-Term Drivers

Unusually heavy call-option and retail attention accompanied the insider buys, amplifying short‑term upside as traders speculated on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Nike’s sales mix is shifting toward wholesale while direct/digital trends soften — this could steady margins if wholesale execution improves but represents near-term top-line risk. Sales Mix Shift

Nike’s sales mix is shifting toward wholesale while direct/digital trends soften — this could steady margins if wholesale execution improves but represents near-term top-line risk. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed a shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares tied to an ESOP — watch timing/dilution as a potential future supply factor. Shelf Registration / ESOP

The company filed a shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares tied to an ESOP — watch timing/dilution as a potential future supply factor. Neutral Sentiment: Major brokers remain cautious: JPMorgan and others maintain neutral ratings, so broad institutional guidance isn’t yet signaling a buy-side catalyst. Broker Ratings

Major brokers remain cautious: JPMorgan and others maintain neutral ratings, so broad institutional guidance isn’t yet signaling a buy-side catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HSBC cut NKE to Hold and slashed its price target from $90 to $48, calling the turnaround a “show‑me” story — a high‑profile downgrade that likely pressured sentiment. HSBC Downgrade

HSBC cut NKE to Hold and slashed its price target from $90 to $48, calling the turnaround a “show‑me” story — a high‑profile downgrade that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks substantially cut near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2027/FY2028) — analyst model downgrades increase downside risk for valuation. Zacks Estimate Cuts

Zacks substantially cut near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2027/FY2028) — analyst model downgrades increase downside risk for valuation. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler and other shops trimmed targets/ratings; media and analyst pieces are emphasizing a delayed turnaround and structural headwinds in China, Converse and sportswear, keeping the short‑term narrative bearish. Additional Downgrades & Bear Case

Piper Sandler and other shops trimmed targets/ratings; media and analyst pieces are emphasizing a delayed turnaround and structural headwinds in China, Converse and sportswear, keeping the short‑term narrative bearish. Negative Sentiment: Governance/legal headline risk: a shareholder PR alleging potential insider fiduciary breaches adds watch‑list risk until resolved. Fiduciary Allegation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report).

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