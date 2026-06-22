Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $35.35 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,334 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Progressive were worth $35,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $204.42 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.09. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $189.20 and a 52-week high of $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is 2.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,733,600. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a $247.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

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