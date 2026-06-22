Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $79.38 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,858 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 202,963 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Netflix were worth $79,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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