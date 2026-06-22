Fisher Funds Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,961 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $216.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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