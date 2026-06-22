Fisher Funds Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,884 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,756 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

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