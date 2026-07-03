Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 25,826 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,933 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $59,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

GEV stock opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,042.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $878.33. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.02 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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