Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 35,450 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,149 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,905,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,028,822,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $619,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,518,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,505,930 shares of the technology company's stock worth $499,525,000 after buying an additional 529,208 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

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