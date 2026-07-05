Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,443 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,083 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,167,323,000 after buying an additional 4,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TEVA opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,676.10. This trade represents a 61.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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