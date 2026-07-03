Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $177.20 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 697,325 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Netflix were worth $177,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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