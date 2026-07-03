Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $58.48 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,334 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock worth $430,322,162. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE ANET opened at $160.38 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here