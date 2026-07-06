Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.38 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Trimble were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trimble by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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