Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.35 Million Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,057 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 104.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in IDEX by 58.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 651,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 240,869 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IEX opened at $224.26 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $230.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

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IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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