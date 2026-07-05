Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock opened at $271.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.39. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $236.14.

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About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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