Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 147,750 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,506 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $56,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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