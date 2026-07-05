Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 34,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,041,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,028,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,356,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.22.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $97.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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